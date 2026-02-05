Residents urged to ignore suspicious SMS, use official apps for payments
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued an urgent advisory warning motorists about a surge in fraudulent messages claiming unpaid traffic toll fees.
Authorities said scammers are circulating SMS and instant messages designed to appear as official government or toll notifications. The messages typically claim motorists have outstanding toll payments or fines and urge them to click links to settle the dues immediately.
Police cautioned that these links lead to fake websites created to steal personal data and banking details.
To protect residents, Ras Al Khaimah Police urged motorists to follow key precautionary measures:
• Ignore suspicious messages: Do not reply, click links or interact with unknown senders, as this may expose personal data and confirm active phone numbers to scammers.
• Verify the sender: Ensure traffic or toll notifications are issued through recognised and licensed entities. Official alerts usually come through verified government channels.
• Avoid external links: Authorities warned that fraudulent links are the most common method used to install malware or collect financial information.
• Use official platforms only: Motorists should pay fines or toll fees through authorised government apps, official police websites, or approved service centres.
• Report scams immediately: Residents are encouraged to notify authorities about suspected fraud attempts to help track and prevent such crimes.
Police said toll payment scams often exploit drivers’ sense of urgency, particularly as automated toll systems become more widely used. Authorities stressed that increased public awareness plays a crucial role in preventing cyber fraud.
Motorists seeking to check or settle traffic fines or toll payments are advised to use official government platforms and digital police services.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox