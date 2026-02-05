GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Ras Al Khaimah Police warn motorists against fake toll payment messages

Residents urged to ignore suspicious SMS, use official apps for payments

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ras Al Khaimah Police warn motorists against fake toll payment messages

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued an urgent advisory warning motorists about a surge in fraudulent messages claiming unpaid traffic toll fees.

Authorities said scammers are circulating SMS and instant messages designed to appear as official government or toll notifications. The messages typically claim motorists have outstanding toll payments or fines and urge them to click links to settle the dues immediately.

Police cautioned that these links lead to fake websites created to steal personal data and banking details.

Authorities outline safety steps

To protect residents, Ras Al Khaimah Police urged motorists to follow key precautionary measures:

• Ignore suspicious messages: Do not reply, click links or interact with unknown senders, as this may expose personal data and confirm active phone numbers to scammers.

• Verify the sender: Ensure traffic or toll notifications are issued through recognised and licensed entities. Official alerts usually come through verified government channels.

• Avoid external links: Authorities warned that fraudulent links are the most common method used to install malware or collect financial information.

• Use official platforms only: Motorists should pay fines or toll fees through authorised government apps, official police websites, or approved service centres.

• Report scams immediately: Residents are encouraged to notify authorities about suspected fraud attempts to help track and prevent such crimes.

Community safety priority

Police said toll payment scams often exploit drivers’ sense of urgency, particularly as automated toll systems become more widely used. Authorities stressed that increased public awareness plays a crucial role in preventing cyber fraud.

Motorists seeking to check or settle traffic fines or toll payments are advised to use official government platforms and digital police services.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAERas Al Khaimah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Under the revised rules, traffic permits may not be transferred to another party, and any such transfer will render the permit invalid.

Abu Dhabi tightens diversion rules, updates Darb tolls

2m read
Rains of different intensities associated with fresh to strong winds are expected in the coming days, according to the UAE weather bureau.

Dubai RTA warns drivers as rain and winds hit UAE

2m read
Eve Wersocki Morris is the author of several books, include The Bird Singers, Clem Fatale Has Been Betrayed and more.

10 secrets to writing children’s books in the UAE

4m read
RAK police ensure safe New Year 2026 celebrations

RAK police ensure safe New Year 2026 celebrations

2m read