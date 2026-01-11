Ras Al Khaimah Police issue warning as online financial scams surge

Authorities urge residents to stay vigilant and verify messages, websites to avoid fraud
Ras Al Khaimah: As online fraud continues to evolve, Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued an awareness guide highlighting common financial scam tactics and key steps the public can take to protect their money and personal data.
Authorities stressed that awareness remains the first line of defence against cybercrime, urging residents to remain cautious when dealing with unsolicited messages, links and calls.
Police warned that scammers frequently use phishing links sent via SMS, email or social media to obtain credit card details, passwords or one-time passcodes (OTP). Residents are advised never to share banking information, Emirates ID details or verification codes through links or messages from unverified sources.
Fraudsters often rely on fear and pressure, sending messages claiming accounts have been suspended or threatening legal action. Police said legitimate banks and government entities do not demand immediate action or sensitive information over the phone or through messages.
Cybercriminals are known to create fake websites that closely resemble official bank or government portals. Users should always check the website address carefully and ensure it is the official domain. The presence of a padlock icon in the address bar indicates a secure connection.
Messages promising unclaimed prizes, high-return investments or lottery winnings are a common tactic to lure victims. Police advised the public to ignore and delete such messages, especially if they did not enter any competition.
Requests for OTPs or passwords: Delete the message or end the call immediately.
Alerts claiming accounts are blocked: Access the bank only through its official app or verified contact number.
Unknown prize notifications: Do not click links.
Suspicious website addresses: Close the page and search for the official site manually.
RAK Police reiterated that staying alert and following basic digital safety practices can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to online financial fraud.
