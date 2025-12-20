Dubai Police alert: Beware of scams and protect your information

Dubai Police highlights scam prevention tips
It may be getting tougher to spot conmen, especially in the digital era, but Dubai Police is quick to point out ways to be vigilant.
Its most recent advice has been to be wary of people claiming to be from banks or official entities and asking for an OTP.
“Remember that banks and official entities will never request it over the phone,” explained Dubai Police via a tweet.
“Stay vigilant and keep your information secure,” it added.
Earlier, the authorities had mentioned a complex scam that was taking over the city, which saw fraudsters impersonating police officers over live video calls.
Suspicious contacts should be reported immediately through the eCrime platform or at local police stations, it had warned.
Around 13 suspects from three gangs were arrested in connection with similar schemes.
Another plot to divest people of their hard-earned money was also highlighted by authorities lately. Dubai Police, through the Anti-Fraud Center of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, warned people against ‘too-good-to-be-true’ investment opportunities.
It told people that companies or online platforms that promise unrealistic investment returns are quite probably setting you up for failure.
Gulf News reported at the time that authorities had said these entities often promote themselves on social media or through paid online advertisements, misusing the names and logos of well-known financial institutions to appear legitimate.
The bottom line remains clear – be careful who you deal with.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox