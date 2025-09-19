Scammers use Google Meet to impersonate Dubai Police officers and steal data
Dubai: Residents across the UAE have reported a wave of attempted bank account breaches through a sophisticated fraud scheme where cybercriminals impersonate Dubai Police officers on live video calls.
The scheme, carried out via Google Meet and similar platforms, begins with a random video invitation. When answered, victims are confronted by a man in a police uniform claiming to be an officer. Speaking in an authoritative tone, the impersonator demands sensitive banking details, often referring to a text message the victim has just received.
Several residents described the unnerving encounters. One woman thought her Google Meet call was academic-related but was shocked to see a man in military dress demanding she keep her camera on.
Another resident, Omar Mohammed, grew suspicious when the impersonator spoke English with an unusual accent. A third victim, university student Samira Abdel Fattah, was told she owed fines but quickly realised the deception.
Dubai Police confirmed that such attempts have been reported and urged residents not to respond to calls, texts, or emails from anyone claiming to be police or government officials seeking banking information.
Suspicious contacts should be reported immediately through the eCrime platform or at local police stations.
Authorities revealed that 13 suspects, organised into three gangs, were recently arrested for similar schemes. These groups posed as officers or bank staff to steal personal data, including card security codes and one-time passwords.
The Anti-Fraud Department noted a rise in elaborate impersonation tactics that exploit public trust in institutions. Officials stressed that no bank or government entity ever requests sensitive details by phone, text, or email.
Under Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, offenders face fines between Dh100,000 and Dh300,000, rising to Dh500,000 if systems are damaged, along with possible jail terms of up to one year.
