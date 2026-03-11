Dubai immigration authority warns residents against phone scams seeking personal data

GDRFA says government entities never request Emirates ID or OTP codes by phone
Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners’ Affairs (GDRFA) has urged residents and customers to remain vigilant against fraudulent phone calls requesting sensitive personal information.
In a public awareness message, the authority emphasised that government entities never request personal data over the phone, including Emirates ID numbers, passport details or one-time password (OTP) verification codes.
GDRFA warned that individuals should be cautious of suspicious calls from unknown sources claiming to represent official entities and asking for confidential information.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
The authority stressed the importance of protecting personal data and advised customers to communicate only through official and verified channels to ensure the safety and security of their information.
Residents seeking services or assistance are encouraged to contact the authority through its official platforms, including the GDRFA website, the Dubai Now application, and the official social media account @gdrfadubai.
The message forms part of ongoing efforts by Dubai authorities to raise awareness about cyber fraud and safeguard the community from scams targeting personal and financial information.