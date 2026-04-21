Leaving windows open, valuables exposed among top causes
Ras Al Khaimah : Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued a fresh warning to motorists, urging them to step up vigilance and avoid common oversights that are increasingly leading to vehicle thefts.
In an awareness drive led by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), police said most theft cases are not premeditated but rather crimes of opportunity - often triggered by simple lapses in judgment.
Authorities highlighted that even slightly open windows can give thieves enough access to unlock doors or enter vehicles. Leaving engines running, even briefly while running tasks, also provides criminals with a quick chance to drive off within seconds.
Police further cautioned against leaving valuables such as mobile phones, laptops, handbags or wallets in plain sight inside vehicles, noting that such items can tempt thieves to smash windows and steal them.
Parking in poorly lit, isolated or unmonitored areas was also identified as a major risk factor, as these locations give offenders the time and cover needed to carry out thefts unnoticed.
Ras Al Khaimah Police stressed that community vigilance plays a crucial role in prevention. Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity, including individuals loitering near parked vehicles or attempting to check door handles, by calling 999.
Motorists are advised to lock their vehicles at all times, conceal valuables and choose secure parking areas, with police emphasising that simple precautions can significantly reduce the risk of theft.