Ras Al Khaimah Police warn against rising online vehicle insurance scams

Police stressed that while low prices may seem attractive, dealing with unlicensed or fraudulent entities can leave vehicles uninsured and result in significant financial losses. Residents were encouraged to remain vigilant and follow official guidance to protect themselves from online scams.

Motorists were further advised to insist on receiving an official and approved insurance policy immediately after completing any transaction. Any delay or refusal to issue policy documents should be treated with suspicion, as genuine insurers provide documentation without delay.

Residents were also urged to verify that any insurance provider is properly licensed and accredited by the relevant authorities in the UAE before committing to payment, noting that a simple check can prevent serious financial consequences.

