Ras Al Khaimah Police warn against rising online vehicle insurance scams

Residents urged to verify insurance offers amid scam surge
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have warned residents against a growing number of fraudulent vehicle insurance advertisements circulating online, urging motorists to verify offers carefully before making any payments.
In a public awareness campaign shared on social media, police said scammers are increasingly exploiting digital platforms with tempting, low-cost insurance deals to deceive unsuspecting victims.
the campaign outlines key warning signs and precautionary steps to help residents avoid financial losses and legal complications.
Police cautioned motorists against offers advertising insurance at unrealistically low prices, stressing that requests to transfer money to personal bank accounts or mobile numbers are a clear red flag. Legitimate insurance companies, they said, conduct transactions only through official corporate channels.
Residents were also urged to verify that any insurance provider is properly licensed and accredited by the relevant authorities in the UAE before committing to payment, noting that a simple check can prevent serious financial consequences.
Scammers often operate through fake or unverified social media accounts, police added, calling on the public to report suspicious profiles or offers immediately. Public cooperation is vital in tackling such online fraud, they said.
Motorists were further advised to insist on receiving an official and approved insurance policy immediately after completing any transaction. Any delay or refusal to issue policy documents should be treated with suspicion, as genuine insurers provide documentation without delay.
Police stressed that while low prices may seem attractive, dealing with unlicensed or fraudulent entities can leave vehicles uninsured and result in significant financial losses. Residents were encouraged to remain vigilant and follow official guidance to protect themselves from online scams.
