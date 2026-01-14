GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Ras Al Khaimah Police warn against rising online vehicle insurance scams

Residents urged to verify insurance offers amid scam surge

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
digital scam
digital scam
Shutterstock

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have warned residents against a growing number of fraudulent vehicle insurance advertisements circulating online, urging motorists to verify offers carefully before making any payments.

In a public awareness campaign shared on social media, police said scammers are increasingly exploiting digital platforms with tempting, low-cost insurance deals to deceive unsuspecting victims.

the campaign outlines key warning signs and precautionary steps to help residents avoid financial losses and legal complications.

Police cautioned motorists against offers advertising insurance at unrealistically low prices, stressing that requests to transfer money to personal bank accounts or mobile numbers are a clear red flag. Legitimate insurance companies, they said, conduct transactions only through official corporate channels.

Residents were also urged to verify that any insurance provider is properly licensed and accredited by the relevant authorities in the UAE before committing to payment, noting that a simple check can prevent serious financial consequences.

Scammers often operate through fake or unverified social media accounts, police added, calling on the public to report suspicious profiles or offers immediately. Public cooperation is vital in tackling such online fraud, they said.

Motorists were further advised to insist on receiving an official and approved insurance policy immediately after completing any transaction. Any delay or refusal to issue policy documents should be treated with suspicion, as genuine insurers provide documentation without delay.

Police stressed that while low prices may seem attractive, dealing with unlicensed or fraudulent entities can leave vehicles uninsured and result in significant financial losses. Residents were encouraged to remain vigilant and follow official guidance to protect themselves from online scams.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE-India travel: How to get add-on baggage for cheap

UAE-India travel: How to get add-on baggage for cheap

1m read
New Year’s Eve 2026 events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

New Year’s Eve 2026 events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

15m read
Paramount Skydance Corporation (Photo/@ParamountMovies)

Ellison issues $40.4b 'personal guarantee' for Warner

3m read
From traffic accident to court case: Dubai driver faces strict penalties.

Drugs found on driver after Dubai traffic accident

2m read