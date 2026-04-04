Diversion in place between Cairo and Al Wahida roundabouts
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary traffic diversion on Al Khaleej Street due to scheduled road works.
The diversion will affect the stretch between Cairo Street Roundabout and Al Wahida Street Roundabout, heading towards the Al Mamzar area.
According to the RTA, the closure will be in place from 12:00am on Sunday, April 5, until 5:00am on Monday, April 6, 2026.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes during the specified hours to avoid delays.