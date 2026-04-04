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Dubai RTA announces temporary diversion on Al Khaleej Street

Diversion in place between Cairo and Al Wahida roundabouts

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Motorists urged to use alternative routes towards Al Mamzar.
Motorists urged to use alternative routes towards Al Mamzar.
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Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary traffic diversion on Al Khaleej Street due to scheduled road works.

The diversion will affect the stretch between Cairo Street Roundabout and Al Wahida Street Roundabout, heading towards the Al Mamzar area.

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According to the RTA, the closure will be in place from 12:00am on Sunday, April 5, until 5:00am on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes during the specified hours to avoid delays.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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