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RTA opens new 500m Dubai bridge cutting travel time from 8 to 2 minutes

500-metre link from Al Bada’a aims to speed journeys and reduce road congestion

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Commercial Centre project improves road links, cuts congestion and boosts mobility.
Commercial Centre project improves road links, cuts congestion and boosts mobility.
RTA

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has opened a new 500-metre bridge as part of the Commercial Centre Roundabout development project, marking another step in its drive to improve infrastructure and ease traffic flow across Dubai.

The new bridge is designed to streamline outbound traffic from Al Bada’a towards 2nd of December Street, with direct links to Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Wasl Street, helping accommodate rising traffic volumes in the area.

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According to the authority, the project will enhance connectivity around the strategically located Commercial Centre district, improve access to Sheikh Zayed Road, and support more efficient traffic distribution while reducing congestion on surrounding roads.

The development forms part of Dubai’s wider infrastructure expansion plans aimed at meeting the emirate’s growing population and urban development needs, while advancing its vision of becoming one of the world’s best cities for mobility and quality of life.

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