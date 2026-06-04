It aims to enhance road safety, reduce accident risks and improve riders’ quality of life
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed the full operational readiness of air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders ahead of the summer season, as part of efforts to enhance road safety, reduce accident risks and improve riders’ quality of life.
Maintenance and preparatory works have been completed at around 40 facilities located across key areas of Dubai, including Hessa Street, Al Khawaneej, Al Barsha, Al Satwa, Oud Metha, Al Karama and Arjan.
The locations were selected based on operational data and a comprehensive assessment of high-demand delivery zones, conducted in coordination with delivery companies. The initiative comes amid continued growth in the delivery sector, driven by increasing demand for delivery services across the emirate.
Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency, said traffic safety remained the authority’s highest priority and aligned with Dubai’s ambition to become a global leader in road safety.
“We have developed an integrated governance framework for the delivery sector that ensures effective oversight across Dubai and contributes to continuously raising service standards,” he said.
Mahboob said the facilities were designed to minimise the impact of direct sunlight and provide effective thermal insulation while maintaining visibility. Each rest area includes an air-conditioned waiting space, water dispensers and mobile phone charging stations.
Depending on location, each facility can accommodate around 10 riders and includes dedicated motorcycle parking areas and other amenities designed to support riders during their working day.