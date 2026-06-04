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Dubai confirms readiness of 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery bike riders ahead of summer

It aims to enhance road safety, reduce accident risks and improve riders’ quality of life

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Inside a rest area in Al Barsha, Dubai
Inside a rest area in Al Barsha, Dubai
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Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed the full operational readiness of air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders ahead of the summer season, as part of efforts to enhance road safety, reduce accident risks and improve riders’ quality of life.

Maintenance and preparatory works have been completed at around 40 facilities located across key areas of Dubai, including Hessa Street, Al Khawaneej, Al Barsha, Al Satwa, Oud Metha, Al Karama and Arjan.

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The locations were selected based on operational data and a comprehensive assessment of high-demand delivery zones, conducted in coordination with delivery companies. The initiative comes amid continued growth in the delivery sector, driven by increasing demand for delivery services across the emirate.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency, said traffic safety remained the authority’s highest priority and aligned with Dubai’s ambition to become a global leader in road safety.

“We have developed an integrated governance framework for the delivery sector that ensures effective oversight across Dubai and contributes to continuously raising service standards,” he said.

Mahboob said the facilities were designed to minimise the impact of direct sunlight and provide effective thermal insulation while maintaining visibility. Each rest area includes an air-conditioned waiting space, water dispensers and mobile phone charging stations.

Depending on location, each facility can accommodate around 10 riders and includes dedicated motorcycle parking areas and other amenities designed to support riders during their working day.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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