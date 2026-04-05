Inside Dubai’s plan for 3 massive truck rest areas: 490 trucks a day

Facilities span 210,000 m², strategically located along key Dubai logistics corridors
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for the development of three integrated truck rest areas in partnership with the private sector.
The facilities will cover a total of over 210,000 square metres and accommodate up to 490 trucks and heavy vehicles.
The new rest areas will provide a wide range of services designed to enhance the safety, comfort, and operational efficiency of truck drivers.
Each site has been strategically located along key corridors and logistics hubs to handle high truck traffic volumes while adhering to international safety standards for entry and exit points.
Mattar Al Tayer, RTA Director General, said the project supports Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and logistics. He highlighted that more than 500,000 truck trips are recorded daily in the emirate, with 85,000 trucks registered, signalling growing demand for specialised infrastructure.
“The development of truck rest areas will enhance road safety, reduce random stopping, and improve traffic flow, supporting sustainable supply chains,” Al Tayer said.
He also noted the project aligns with Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda, reinforcing the freight and logistics sector as a key driver of sustainable economic growth.
Jebel Ali 3: 100,000 m², capacity 250 trucks, includes heavy vehicle testing centre, driver training centre, maintenance facilities, retail outlets, logistics warehouses, accommodation, recreational lounges, EV charging points, and diesel stations.
Saih Shuaib (near Dubai Industrial City): 51,000 m², 120 trucks, includes accommodation, periodic maintenance centre, retail outlets, logistics warehouses, recreational lounges, and EV charging points.
Madinat Hind 2 (Emirates Road): 59,000 m², 120 trucks, includes heavy vehicle testing centre, driver training centre, maintenance facility, retail outlets, logistics warehouses, accommodation, recreational lounges, and EV charging points.
RTA is conducting a comprehensive study of truck movement, including field surveys, interviews, and workshops with relevant stakeholders. The study examines the need for dry ports, freight consolidation centres, dedicated truck routes, and evaluates current truck restriction policies to inform future planning.
In addition to the new facilities, RTA has developed 14 truck rest areas in collaboration with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), distributed across six strategic corridors.
These rest areas span 5,000–10,000 m² and accommodate 30–40 trucks each, supporting high traffic routes including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai–Hatta Road, Dubai–Al Ain Road, Jebel Ali–Lehbab Road, and Al Awir Road.