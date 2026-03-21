Dubai extends truck permits until further notice

Airport, Al Shindagha tunnels excluded as safety restrictions stay in place
Dubai's Road and Transportation Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General Headquarters have extended the truck movement permit, allowing trucks to operate across Dubai roads around the clock until further notice, to support the logistics sector and ensure smooth supply chain operations.
Airport Tunnel and Al Shindagha Tunnel are excluded from this decision, where traffic restrictions will remain in place in order to maintain road safety and ensure smooth traffic flow.
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The decision comes as part of the ongoing efforts to support economic and commercial activity and enable transport and logistics companies to carry out their operations efficiently, in line with the emirate’s dynamic pace and to further strengthen Dubai’s logistical readiness.
They called on all truck drivers and transport companies to comply with traffic instructions and applicable regulations, and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to help ensure the highest standards of road safety and seamless traffic movement across Dubai’s roads.