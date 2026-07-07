RTA raises total truck parking spaces to 1,007 across seven expanded facilities
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded the capacity of seven truck rest areas across the emirate by adding 364 parking spaces, increasing capacity by 56 per cent to a total of 1,007 spaces as it seeks to support the growing logistics sector and improve road safety.
The expansion forms part of efforts to enhance the competitiveness of Dubai's land transport and logistics industry while keeping pace with the rising number of heavy vehicles operating across the emirate.
The project also supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for trade and logistics.
The largest increase was delivered at Al Ruwayyah 2, where 107 spaces were added, followed by Lehbab 2 with 90 spaces, Lehbab 1 with 47, Madinat Hind 2 with 27, Al Tayy with 18 and Al Ruwayyah 1 with 15. Work is continuing at Nad Al Hamar, where a further 60 spaces are under construction.
Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, said truck rest areas play a key role in improving road safety and traffic flow while preserving Dubai's urban environment by reducing random parking on major roads during truck movement restriction hours.
He said the facilities also improve drivers' wellbeing by providing safe places to rest during long journeys and offering integrated services, including accommodation, restaurants, retail outlets, fuel stations and heavy vehicle maintenance and tyre services.
Al Banna said the authority had developed a long-term strategy to expand Dubai's truck infrastructure and provide an integrated, flexible network that supports freight movement and economic growth.
More than 150,000 trucks use the rest areas every month, while around 400,000 truck journeys are recorded daily across Dubai, reflecting growing demand for dedicated parking and rest facilities.
RTA has completed 14 of a planned 16 truck rest areas, located across six strategic logistics corridors, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai-Hatta Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road and Al Awir Road.
The authority said the facilities help regulate truck movements during restricted operating hours and emergencies by providing designated waiting areas until trucks are permitted to continue their journeys. This reduces illegal roadside parking and improves traffic flow across residential, industrial and urban areas.
The expansion forms part of Dubai's Road Safety Strategy 2026-2033, which aims to reduce road fatalities and serious injuries to levels comparable with the world's safest countries.
Alongside infrastructure upgrades, RTA said it will continue year-round awareness campaigns for truck drivers in key logistics hubs including Ras Al Khor, Jebel Ali and Lehbab, publish updated truck safety guides in four languages, and intensify technical inspections of heavy vehicles on seven major roads in cooperation with Dubai Police.