The largest increase was delivered at Al Ruwayyah 2, where 107 spaces were added, followed by Lehbab 2 with 90 spaces, Lehbab 1 with 47, Madinat Hind 2 with 27, Al Tayy with 18 and Al Ruwayyah 1 with 15. Work is continuing at Nad Al Hamar, where a further 60 spaces are under construction.