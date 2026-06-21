RTA completes 30% of 14.5km project aimed at easing congestion, improving bus punctuality
Dubai: Dubai is pushing ahead with plans to make public transport a faster and more attractive alternative to private vehicles, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announcing that 30 per cent of its 14.5-kilometre Dedicated Bus and Taxi Lanes Project has been completed.
The project, spanning six major roads across the city, is expected to significantly ease daily commuting by reducing bus travel times by up to 59 per cent on some routes and improving service reliability during peak traffic periods.
Expanding network
Once completed, the new lanes will increase Dubai’s dedicated bus lane network from 6.1km to 20.6km, creating priority corridors for buses and taxis on Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, 2nd December Street, Al Satwa Street, Al Nahda Street, Omar Bin Al Khattab Street and Naif Street.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said dedicated bus and taxi lanes are among the most effective global transport solutions for encouraging residents and visitors to use public transport instead of private cars.
“The project supports Dubai’s sustainable mobility goals by providing faster, more reliable and more efficient public transport services. It contributes to shorter journey times, better schedule adherence, improved taxi response times and reduced operating costs, while supporting greater use of public transport and lowering emissions,” he added.
According to the RTA, bus journey times during peak hours are expected to fall by between 24 and 59 per cent on routes using the dedicated lanes. The largest improvements are forecast on Naif Street, where travel times will drop by 59 per cent, followed by Al Satwa Street (54 per cent), Omar Bin Al Khattab Street (50 per cent) and Al Nahda Street (38 per cent).
The authority also expects significant gains in punctuality, with bus arrival times improving by up to 56 per cent. Improvements are projected at 56 per cent on 2nd December Street, 52 per cent on Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, 48 per cent on Al Satwa Street and 42 per cent on Omar Bin Al Khattab Street.
The dedicated corridors are also expected to encourage more people to choose public transport, with bus ridership forecast to increase by as much as 30 per cent on some routes. Faster journeys could also allow the RTA to optimise fleet deployment by reducing the number of buses needed to maintain service levels.
Al Tayer said the latest expansion builds on the success of earlier phases, which reduced journey times on some routes by around five minutes per trip, representing a 24 per cent improvement, while boosting satisfaction among passengers, bus drivers and taxi drivers.
Dubai previously introduced 6.1km of dedicated bus lanes, including a 4.3km corridor on Khalid bin Al Waleed Street, along with sections on Naif Street, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street and Al Ghubaiba Street.
“The latest phase forms part of Dubai’s broader strategy to improve mobility, reduce congestion and support sustainable urban growth as the emirate continues to expand its public transport network, added Al Tayer.