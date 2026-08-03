Need an eye test for your Dubai driving licence? Here’s where you can get it

RTA expands approved testing network by 30% to 434 centres across Dubai as demand surges
Dubai: Motorists looking to obtain or renew a driving licence in Dubai now have more places than ever to complete one of the mandatory requirements, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) expanding its network of approved eye test centres by 30 per cent across the emirate.
The RTA said it added 100 new approved eye test centres during the first half of 2026, taking the total to 434 locations. The expansion is aimed at making the process faster and more convenient as demand for driving licence services continues to grow.
Drivers can undergo the mandatory vision test at any RTA-approved optical centre or ophthalmology clinic, as well as at participating driving institutes and Customer Happiness Centres across Dubai. Test results are transmitted electronically to the RTA through an integrated digital system, eliminating paperwork and significantly reducing waiting times.
According to the authority, an average eye test takes between five and 10 minutes, enabling customers to complete one of the key steps for obtaining or renewing a driving licence quickly and efficiently.
The growing network reflects rising demand for the service. RTA recorded 854,213 electronically submitted eye test transactions during the first six months of 2026, following 940,728 transactions completed throughout 2025.
Passing an eye test is a mandatory requirement for both issuing and renewing a driving licence in Dubai, ensuring motorists meet the required vision standards and helping improve road safety for all users.
The authority added that the expanded network, combined with full electronic integration between approved centres and its licensing system, allows many customers to complete their eye test and driving licence renewal in a single visit.
Once the transaction is completed, motorists can receive their renewed licence electronically and add it directly to the digital wallet on their smartphone, removing the need for a printed licence unless they specifically request one.
The initiative is part of the RTA’s ongoing efforts to digitise customer services and make licensing procedures quicker, simpler and more accessible for residents across Dubai.