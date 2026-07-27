The expansion is part of Dubai's Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 and the First and Last-Mile Strategy. The initiative aims to make deliveries more sustainable, improve road safety, lower operating costs and provide faster, more efficient services while following international best practices.

The new areas are Al Twar 1, Al Twar 2, Al Qusais 1, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Media City, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), and Dubai Marina. They join the four areas where the service was first introduced: Al Karama, Al Hamriya, Umm Hurair and Al Mankhool.

Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its e-bike delivery service to seven more areas across the emirate after a successful pilot programme that began in February.

RTA said the wider rollout comes after putting in place clear rules covering delivery operations, licensing requirements and safety standards. The authority has also updated regulations for delivery companies and strengthened monitoring and compliance measures to ensure services operate safely and efficiently.

The expansion is being carried out in partnership with private-sector operators under agreements that set out operating procedures, service requirements and public safety standards.

The newly added areas were chosen based on several factors, including the availability of dedicated cycling infrastructure, the nature of each neighbourhood, the concentration of restaurants and retail outlets, growing business demand and the number of people already using bicycles and other soft mobility options.

RTA said it has developed a comprehensive framework to regulate Dubai's growing delivery sector, ensuring better governance, higher service standards and safer operations as demand for delivery services and the number of delivery bikes on the emirate's roads continue to increase.

According to RTA, the trial phase delivered encouraging results. Customer satisfaction reached about 99%, while more than 90% of delivery riders expressed satisfaction with the service. The authority also worked with its partners to resolve operational challenges before extending the programme.

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