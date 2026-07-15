Driverless taxis can now be booked through Uber and Apollo Go
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has begun public operations of its autonomous taxi service in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, allowing residents to book free driverless rides as part of the emirate’s push towards smart mobility.
The service is being operated in partnership with Apollo Go and autonomous driving technology company WeRide. Passengers can book the vehicles through the Uber and Apollo Go mobile applications.
In a social media announcement, the RTA said: "Your next ride could be autonomous, and it’s currently free," inviting residents to experience the technology firsthand.
The public launch follows the announcement earlier this year of the commercial rollout of autonomous taxis, with the first phase introducing 100 driverless vehicles into Dubai’s transport network.
The fleet is expected to expand gradually over the coming years in line with demand for smart mobility services and Dubai’s broader ambitions to increase the use of autonomous transport.
The initiative supports the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to accelerate the adoption of autonomous mobility solutions across the emirate.
The RTA said the deployment further strengthens Dubai’s position as a global destination for autonomous driving technologies, supported by advanced infrastructure, a clear regulatory framework and smart transport systems designed to enable future mobility.