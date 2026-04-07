The vehicles underwent extensive testing on designated roads across Dubai
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially launched autonomous taxi services in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah.
The driverless taxis, introduced in partnership with autonomous driving companies Apollo Go and WeRide, can now be booked through the Uber app or the Apollo Go app, allowing residents and visitors to access the service across two of Dubai’s busiest coastal districts.
The launch follows the start of commercial operations announced last month, with an initial fleet of 100 autonomous vehicles integrated into Dubai’s transport network. The rollout is expected to expand gradually in line with demand and the emirate’s long-term strategy to increase the share of self-driving transport.
WeRide’s vehicles are available through Uber, with fleet management handled by Tawasul Transport, while Apollo Go, a subsidiary of the Chinese technology company Baidu, operates its services through its own platform in cooperation with Dubai Taxi Company.
Before the public launch, the vehicles underwent extensive testing on designated roads across Dubai to assess system performance and operational readiness. The trials were designed to ensure the taxis could safely navigate real traffic conditions in line with strict safety and operational standards.
The autonomous vehicles rely on artificial intelligence, advanced sensors and high-definition digital mapping to process data in real time and make driving decisions. The systems are designed to handle complex urban conditions, including intersections, traffic signals and pedestrian movement, while complying fully with traffic laws.