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RTA launches autonomous taxi service in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah

The first phase includes the deployment of 100 autonomous taxis

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RTA launches autonomous taxi service in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah
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The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announces the launch of commercial operations of the autonomous taxi service in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, in partnership with Apollo Go and WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technologies.

The vehicles are available via the Uber app and the Apollo Go app.

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The first phase of the commercial rollout includes the deployment of 100 autonomous taxis within Dubai’s transport network, with plans for the gradual expansion of the fleet in the coming years, in line with growing demand for smart mobility solutions and the emirate’s direction towards a future driven by advanced transport technologies.

The commencement of commercial operations further reinforces Dubai’s position as an ideal destination for the expansion of global autonomous driving companies, supported by its advanced infrastructure, clear strategic vision, and the readiness of its smart systems. It also contributes to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy, and strengthening Dubai’s standing as a global leader in adopting future mobility solutions.

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