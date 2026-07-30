Dubai Police road safety session equips over 70 Gulf News distributors with traffic awareness

Interactive programme highlights safe practices, reinforces compliance with traffic laws
Dubai: More than 70 Gulf News distributors took part in a traffic safety awareness programme conducted by the Traffic Awareness Department of Dubai Police on July 27, reinforcing the importance of safe riding practices and compliance with traffic regulations.
The awareness session, held at the Gulf News premises, has been led by an officer from the Traffic Awareness Department. It has focused on equipping distributors, also known as GN news boys, with practical knowledge to help them stay safe on the roads while carrying out their daily responsibilities.
The Traffic Awareness Department at Dubai Police works to raise traffic awareness among all sections of society through direct public campaigns, educational lectures, and field visits targeting motorists and drivers of different categories of vehicles.
The department has placed special emphasis on delivery vehicle and motorcycle riders, who spend long hours on the road and face higher exposure to traffic risks.
Through specialised awareness sessions, Dubai Police aims to improve their understanding of traffic laws, encourage responsible road behaviour, and reduce accidents.
Beyond awareness lectures, the department has also organised interactive workshops and community initiatives in collaboration with public and private sector organisations.
During the session, participants have received guidance on the importance of following traffic rules, wearing appropriate safety gear, maintaining full attention while riding, and adopting defensive driving practices.
Moreover, the programme has highlighted the shared responsibility of all road users in making Dubai's roads safer.
By focusing on everyday road situations faced by distributors, the session has encouraged participants to make safety a priority while carrying out newspaper deliveries across the city.
In a related development, Dubai Police has recently launched the "Summer Without Accidents 2026" campaign in collaboration with ENOC AutoPro.
The campaign is being held under the patronage of the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Traffic Council and forms part of broader efforts to improve road safety, reduce traffic-related fatalities, and raise awareness among all road users.
Spearheaded by the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, the initiative has stressed that every driver, passenger, and road user shares responsibility for safeguarding lives and property by driving responsibly and complying with traffic laws.
Additionally, Dubai Police’s “Aman Roads” smart platform promotes road safety through practical tips, real-life awareness videos, and detailed accident statistics and reports. It allows residents to report reckless driving directly to Dubai Police, encouraging a community-driven approach to safer roads.
Available in 155 languages, including Arabic and English, the platform has been created for all segments of society, including drivers, pedestrians, and students. Aman Roads also enables businesses to collaborate with Dubai Police on employee road safety training, while its use of smart data analysis helps identify high-risk areas and supports efforts to reduce accidents in line with Dubai’s long-term road safety goals. The platform can be accessed at Amanroads.gov.ae.
Several GN news boys have shared that the session provided useful reminders and practical tips that they can apply during their daily work, helping them ride more safely and confidently.
"We learned about the various road speed limits, safety measures, precautions, and to keep checking the bikes for any fault before driving, maintaining the safe distance, driving without tension, and many more," said Gabriel Raj.
On the other hand, Sundar Rao Rentapally has expressed his gratitude to Gulf News for arranging the session.
"Even though I have been riding the motorcycle for many years, I learned new things and the instructor was excellent, making things simple, fun, and easy to understand. We enjoyed the class and learned new traffic rules. I feel more confident while performing my duty in the company now," exclaimed Rentapally.
For his part, Perumal Murugesh has described the programme as "very informative and useful."
"We came to know about the motorcycle driving lanes on various roads and also the various traffic offence and the related traffic fines," stated Murugesh.
Meanwhile, Mehar Ali has underscored that he has gained additional knowledge of traffic laws, signs, and safety.
"We learned and understood the traffic penalties, black points, emergency protocols, riders’ responsibility on highways, how to spot potential hazards early, and defensive driving techniques," shared Ali.
The awareness programme has reflected the shared commitment of Dubai Police and Gulf News to enhancing road safety through education and collaboration.
Such initiatives play an important role in helping riders better understand traffic regulations, improve compliance, and develop safer riding habits.
They also support Dubai's broader vision of reducing road accidents and protecting all road users through sustained awareness campaigns.