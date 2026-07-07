Campaign urges workers to follow traffic rules and adopt safer cycling practices.
Dubai: Dubai Police has launched a new road safety awareness campaign targeting cyclists and e-Scooter riders working at Drydocks World, as part of efforts to reduce traffic accidents and promote safer riding practices.
The initiative, titled “Together for the Safety of Cyclists and e-Scooter Riders,” was introduced by the Ports Police Station to encourage workers to comply with traffic regulations and follow essential road safety measures while using bicycles and e-Scooters.
The launch was attended by Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station; Colonel Ahmad Abdullah Al Adaidi, Deputy Director of Ports Police Station; representatives from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the General Department of Traffic, and Drydocks World.
Brigadier Dr Al Suwaidi said the campaign aims to raise awareness among cyclists and e-Scooter riders about traffic laws and regulations, helping protect them from being involved in or causing road accidents.
He noted that unsafe practices, such as crossing roads at undesignated locations and riding between vehicles on public roads, can disrupt traffic flow and place riders at significant risk.
Al Suwaidi urged workers to use designated cycling and e-Scooter lanes and highlighted the importance of wearing helmets, knee pads and high-visibility reflective clothing, especially during night-time travel.
He also advised riders to ensure their bicycles are equipped with a white front light and a red rear light, comply with all safety requirements and regulations, and park only in designated areas.
Riders were further reminded not to leave bicycles or e-Scooters in locations that obstruct vehicles or pedestrians, avoid securing them to traffic signs or lighting poles, and maintain a safe distance from other riders, vehicles and pedestrians.
As part of the initiative, Dubai Police distributed gifts containing safety equipment to cyclists to encourage greater compliance with traffic laws and reinforce safe riding habits.