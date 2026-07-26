Ryan Gosling finally becomes Marvel's Ghost Rider: 'Wow. Is this really happening?'

Gosling will take on the role of Johnny Blaze, the character's classic comic-book identity, a stunt motorcyclist who becomes host to a vengeance-seeking demon known as the Spirit of Vengeance. It's a role with real screen history behind it. Nicolas Cage played Johnny Blaze in two prior films, 2007's Ghost Rider and its 2011 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, neither of which were part of the MCU. Those two films combined grossed more than $361 million worldwide. A different version of the character, Robbie Reyes, was also played by Gabriel Luna across Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s fourth season.