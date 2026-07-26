From Doctor Doom's backstory to new Ghost Rider: Everything Marvel announced at Comic-Con 2026

New footage shown during the panel focused specifically on the pre-existing relationship between Doom and the Fantastic Four. Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm narrated the opening moments, describing Doom in strikingly personal terms: "Victor was always the smartest guy in every room. He used to be different. He used to be kind. He used to be caring. Then everything he loved was taken from him. I knew he was lost, but I did not realize that he was broken." Later in the footage, Pascal's Reed Richards confronts Doom directly, demanding to know: "Did you do this? Answer me, Victor, did you do this?"