Ryan Coogler reveals new Black Panther 3's story and actor: 'He grows up, he comes of age'

Marvel confirms who will carry the Black Panther mantle as Wakanda enters a new era
Dubai: Marvel Studios used its biggest Comic-Con panel of the year to answer a question fans have been asking since 2020: who takes up the Black Panther mantle next. The answer is David Jonsson, a 32-year-old British actor stepping into the role as director Ryan Coogler officially confirmed Black Panther 3, set for release on 15 December 2028.
Jonsson isn't replacing Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa directly. He's playing T'Challa's son, a character first introduced as a young child at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Coogler confirmed the new film will follow him coming of age into the role his father once held, telling the crowd: "In this next film, he grows up, he comes of age."
Jonsson has built his career steadily rather than through one breakout role. He's known for the TV series Industry, the survival thriller The Long Walk, and last year's Alien: Romulus. He walked out to a standing ovation, hand pressed to his chest, as sections of the Hall H crowd broke into Wakanda chants.
Visibly moved, he kept his remarks short. "Thank you to this family that I have the honor and the blessing to join," he told the crowd. "I don't want to say too much, because I want to let the screen do the talking." He struck a similarly humble note when reflecting on the moment afterward, saying simply that the honour was entirely his.
Marvel has kept plot details tightly under wraps, but the coming-of-age framing is deliberate. Rather than recasting T'Challa outright, the franchise is moving the story forward a generation, following Jonsson's character, referred to as Prince T'Challa II, as he grows into Wakanda's next protector. Coogler also revealed the film will be shot entirely on larger format celluloid film, a first for the MCU.
Letitia Wright returns as Shuri and Winston Duke as M'Baku, both confirmed on stage. Denzel Washington will also make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the film, though his role hasn't been revealed. Washington has previously said Coogler was writing the part specifically for him.
After Boseman's death from colon cancer in 2020 at age 43, Marvel made the decision not to recast T'Challa for Wakanda Forever, instead having Shuri step into the Black Panther role by the film's end. That approach earned real recognition. The first Black Panther made $1.3 billion worldwide and picked up seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture, the first superhero film ever nominated. Wakanda Forever followed with $859 million worldwide and a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Angela Bassett, the first acting nomination for any Marvel film.
Coogler, fresh off a Best Original Screenplay Oscar win for Sinners, is completing the trilogy he began in 2018. Wright fans won't have to wait until 2028 to see her back in the role either, she's confirmed to appear as Black Panther sooner, as part of the ensemble cast of Avengers: Doomsday.