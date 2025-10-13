Even seasoned pros encounter challenges, and for Tamura, one of the toughest came while dubbing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. “This character had my voice, so when I was dubbing the voice for the guy, I was trying to catch his rhythm, and it took longer than I expected. It took more than 30 hours.” The painstaking work of matching Nolan’s intricate pacing required patience, precision, and stamina—but Tamura’s background as a stage actor gave him exactly that.