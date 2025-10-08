5 anime so painfully raw and stunning, fans are still haunted: The Wind Rises to Fullmetal Alchemist

The wind is rising. We must try to live. That's the quiet messaging around this Ghibli film, where the wind is sentient. It's calm, or it can bring the storm. In this story, we witness Japan on the cusp of transformation, through the eyes of Jiro Horikoshi, a brilliant aeronautical engineer in pre-World War II Japan, who dreams of designing beautiful airplanes. Despite health struggles and the looming shadow of war, Jiro pursues his passion for aviation, inspired by his love for flight and the visionary Italian designer Giovanni Caproni, who is his muse. Along the way, he falls in love with Nahoko, a kind-hearted woman battling tuberculosis. There's bittersweet pain, loss and anguish, and the idea, when do dreams consume you?