Federal judge throws out Trump order blocking development of wind energy

Judge says Trump’s order blocking wind energy projects 'arbitrary and capricious'

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
US President Donald Trump (L), backdropped by Turbines at the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, also known as the Aberdeen Bay Wind Farm, walks on the first fairway after playing off the first tee to officially open the Trump International Golf Links course in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, north east Scotland on July 29, 2025.
AFP

WASHINGTON: A federal judge on Monday struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order blocking wind energy projects, saying the effort to halt virtually all leasing of wind farms on federal lands and waters was “arbitrary and capricious” and violates US law.

Judge Patti Saris of the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts vacated Trump’s January 20 executive order blocking wind energy projects and declared it "unlawful".

Day One order

Saris ruled in favour of a coalition of state attorneys general from 17 states and Washington, D.C., led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, that challenged Trump’s Day One order that paused leasing and permitting for wind energy projects.

Trump has been hostile to renewable energy, particularly offshore wind, and prioritizes fossil fuels to produce electricity.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell hailed the ruling as a victory for green jobs and renewable energy.

“Massachusetts has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into offshore wind, and today, we successfully protected those important investments from the Trump administration’s unlawful order,” Campbell said in a statement.

“This critical victory also preserves well-paying green jobs and access to reliable, affordable energy that will help Massachusetts meet our clean energy and climate goals,″ she added.

