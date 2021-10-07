Dubai: The UAE will invest Dh600 billion in clean and renewable energy by 2050 in commitment to engaging in the global fight against climate change and reducing carbon footprint.
The UAE has set its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Thursday.
“Today, the UAE announced its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Our development model will consider this goal, and all agencies will work as one team to achieve it. The UAE will invest Dh600 billion in clean and renewable energy by 2050, and will play its global role in combating climate change,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Talking about the initiative, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces tweeted the following:
"The UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative announced today is consistent with the longstanding vision of the UAE and its people to make a significant contribution to global sustainability efforts while supporting economic and human development both at home and around the world."