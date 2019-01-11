“Electrification of transport is not only a technology solution, it is a cornerstone of the decarbonisation strategy, which is only achievable if we accelerate efforts in end-use sectors. Irena estimates that the share of electricity consumed in transport, heating and cooling needs to double from around 20 per cent in 2015 to 40 per cent by 2050,” he said. Irena’s report on “Innovation Landscape” has found that three innovation trends — electrification, decentralisation, and digitalisation — are reshaping the future of the power sector. It is signalling that the future of energy will increasingly be electric and much of it renewable, he added.