Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has urged Hajj pilgrims to be careful of unauthorised Hajj operators and fake websites, emphasising the importance of using officially approved channels to arrange pilgrimage plans.

The ministry stressed that dealing with recognised channels ensures pilgrim rights are protected and provides a genuine opportunity to perform Hajj.

In an update shared on their “X” platform account, the ministry highlighted its official website, LOCALHAJ.HAJ.GOV.SA, and the “Nesk” app for domestic pilgrims as the primary approved platforms for arranging Hajj.

The “Nusk-Hajj” platform also caters to pilgrims from Europe, the Americas, Australia, and select Asian and African countries, alongside official Hajj missions and companies.

This warning follows the ministry’s announcement last week detailing specific health requirements for this year’s Hajj pilgrims. According to the Ministry, all pilgrims within the Kingdom must have the following vaccinations recorded in the “Sehaty” application: one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, one dose of the influenza vaccine for 2024, and one dose of the meningitis vaccine administered within the last five years.

For international pilgrims, the ministry mandates the Neisseria meningitis vaccine, with administration occurring no less than 10 days and no more than five years before arriving in Saudi Arabia.