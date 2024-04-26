​​Abu Dhabi: Bayanat, a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AUTOCRYPT, an industry-leading vehicle-to-everything (V2X) security provider and system integrator, to combine its expertise in V2X infrastructure deployment with Bayanat's AI Smart Roads, enabling and advancing Level 4+ autonomous driving.

The MoU was signed by Abdulla Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer of Bayanat, and Seokwoo Lee, AUTOCRYPT Chairman and Co-founder, at DRIFTx, an international exhibition supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) dedicated to advancing the future of smart and autonomous mobility across air, land, and sea. Under the agreement, Bayanat and AUTOCRYPT will explore a V2X infrastructure deployment strategy, joint R&D projects, and collaboration opportunities.

By combining their expertise to accelerate the development of core technologies for the future of transportation, the companies will develop a comprehensive V2X infrastructure plan.

Abdulla Al Shamsi, Bayanat COO, said: "Our partnership with AUTOCRYPT marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards revolutionizing AI autonomous driving and Smart Road technology. Bayanat is well aligned with the UAE's strategy for sustainability and is developing technology to provide cutting-edge mobility solutions while allowing for streamlined travel that is not limited by human error. This partnership supports the UAE's dedication to improving urban development by prioritizing smart mobility and infrastructure initiatives that make our cities more efficient, sustainable, and livable."