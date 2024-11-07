Dubai: Emirates Group has landed Dh10.4 billion as profit before tax for the first six months of its current financial year, built around revenues of Dh70.8 billion.

"I am proud to announce that The Emirates Group has surpassed its record performance of last year to deliver a fantastic result for the first-half of 2024-25," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, in a tweet.

Factoring in corporate tax, Emirates Group's profit after tax for the period is Dh9.3 billion ($2.5 billion).

How do Emirates' numbers stack up?

It’s a new high half-year high for Emirates on the profit side with the Dh10.4 billion ($ 2.8 billion) total, which is up 1% from last year. Revenues gained 5% to Dh70.8 billion ($19.3 billion), ‘driven by strong customer demand across its business divisions’.

"We expect customer demand to remain strong for the rest of 2024-25, and we look forward to increasing our capacity to grow revenues as new aircraft join the Emirates fleet and new facilities come online at dnata," said Sheikh Ahmed. "The outlook is positive, but we don’t intend to rest on our laurels. We will stay agile in deploying our capacity and resources in a dynamic marketplace.

"This again illustrates the power of our proven business model working in combination with Dubai’s growth trajectory as a city of choice to live, work, visit, connect through, and do business in."

The airline now has 259 aircraft in its fleet serving 148 destinations. The airline currently employs 66,748 workers.

Dh 2 billion What Emirates Group paid its owner entity as dividend for the 2023-24 financial year

Cash reserves

Emirates - which has April to end September as its first-half - closed with a 'solid' cash position of Dh43.7 billion ($ 11.9 billion) from Dh47.1 billion ($12.8 billion) on March 31, 2024. T

"The Group has been able to tap on its own strong cash reserves to support business needs, including payments for new freighter aircraft orders and other debt payments," said a statement.

The Group paid Dh2 billion in dividend to its owner - Investment Corporation of Dubai - as declared at the end of its 2023-24 financial year.

We will stay agile in deploying our capacity and resources in a dynamic marketplace, says Sheikh Ahmed. Image Credit: WAM

“The Group’s strong profitability enables us to make the investments necessary for our continued success," said Sheikh Ahmed. "We’re investing billions of dollars to bring new products and services to the market for our customers; to implement advanced technologies and other innovation projects to drive growth.”

In terms of costs, the airline's direct operating costs (including fuel) grew by 6% in line with increased operations. Fuel remains the largest component of the airline’s operating cost (32%), compared to 34% in the same period last year, Emirates explained.

26.9 million The number of passengers the airline between 1 April and 30 September 2024, up 3% from the same period last year.

Enhanced connectivity

During the first-half of this year, Dubai's flagship airline increased scheduled flights to eight cities: Amsterdam, Cebu, Clark, Luanda, Lyon, Madrid, Manila and Singapore. And in May, the restarted daily services to Phnom Penh in Cambodia via Singapore.

In June, it launched daily services to Bogotá via Miami, expanding the airline’s South American presence to Colombia. And in September, Emirates opened a new route to Madagascar via the Seychelles – taking its passenger and cargo network to 148 airports in 80 countries by September 30. The Dubai carrier has also entered into new agreements with 7 codeshare, interline, and intermodal partners: AirPeace, Avianca, BLADE, ITA Airways, Iceland Air, SNCF Railway, and Viva Aerobus.

Dh 44 million Investment was made to open new airport lounges for premium customers in London Stansted and Jeddah airports.

The airline has also invested heavily (Dh44 million) to open new airport lounges in London Stansted and Jeddah airports. The existing facility at Paris Charles De Gaulle was also refurbished. In July, the carrier new concept travel store in Hong Kong, its first outside of the UAE, and plans are in place to launch more experiential stores around its network, the carrier said.

Emirates' $4 billion retrofit programme From April to September, a total of 8 aircraft (3 A380s, 5 Boeing 777s) with fully refreshed interiors was rolled out, enabling the airline to accelerate the deployment of its latest cabin products, including Emirates' Premium Economy cabins.



The retrofitted Emirates 777s were deployed Geneva, Tokyo Haneda and Brussels. For the next six months, as more aircraft are retrofitted, Emirates said it has lined up 10 more routes for its refurbished 777s: Riyadh, Zurich, Kuwait, Damman, Chicago, Boston, Dallas Fort Worth, Seattle, Newark-Athens and Miami-Bogota.

What dnata drew in

For first-half 2024-25, dnata’s revenue - including other operating income - came to Dh10.4 billion ($2.8 billion), higher by 11% compared to Dh9.3 billion same period last year.

The overall profit before tax was Dh720 million, down by 5%, primarily from a one-off impairment charge of Dh152 million. dnata’s profit after tax is Dh571 million.