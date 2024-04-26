     RTA resumes intercity bus services between Dubai and Sharjah

Highlights
• Dubai-Sharjah intercity bus services resume, RTA announces key routes
• RTA outlines several key routes to facilitate convenient travel for commuters:
Dubai: The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the resumption of intercity bus services between Dubai and Sharjah following interruptions caused by recent weather conditions.
The RTA has outlined several key routes to facilitate convenient travel for commuters:
- Route E303 will operate between Union Square Metro Station in Dubai and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.
- Route E307 links Deira City Center Bus Station in Dubai directly with Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.
- Route E307A connects Abu Hail Metro Station in Dubai to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.
- Route E306 runs from Ghubaiba Bus Station in Dubai to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.
- Route E315 serves commuters traveling between Etisalat by e& Metro Station in Dubai and Muwailah Bus Station in Sharjah.
Earlier on April 18, RTA suspended all intercity bus services between Dubai and other emirates due to unstable weather conditions.
RTA advised commuters at the time to follow social media channels for further updates regarding the service resumption.