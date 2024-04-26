Dubai: Dubai Municipality has clarified that the dead fish seen in some of Dubai’s water channels are a natural phenomenon, primarily caused by changes in weather conditions and increased sea surface temperatures.
To handle the situation, Dubai Municipality has deployed specialised teams tasked with managing and removing the dead fish from the affected areas.
Tweeting on its official X platform, Dubai channels said: “Dubai Municipality confirms that fish deaths seen in some water channels in Dubai are a normal natural phenomenon due to weather changes and rising sea surface temperatures. Specialised teams are managing the situation by removing the dead fish, ensuring public safety.”