Abu Dhabi: The idea of growing cacao in the UAE, once considered impossible due to its hot, arid desert climate, has become a reality. Ahmad Al Hafiti, an Emirati entrepreneur from Fujairah, has defied odds by successfully cultivating cacao – a crop traditionally grown in tropical, humid regions.

This achievement underscores the UAE’s potential for agricultural innovation. The idea of the cacao farm has rapidly evolved into a green tourism hotspot at the Wadi Dafta Plantation in Fujairah.

Cacao trees are found in the Amazon rainforest. Their seeds are the basis of making chocolate.

Visitors flock to witness this venture, which last year nurtured 1,000 cacao seedlings—every single one of which was sold. Also, three premium cacao varieties from Uganda have been imported, with plans to plant an additional 5,000 seedlings in the upcoming season, expanding this innovative agricultural project even further.

Ahmad Al Hafiti with visitors, who have been flocking to see how the plants are being grown Image Credit: Supplied

Al Hafiti’s achievements in cultivating cacao and other tropical plants have been celebrated across the UAE as part of the country’s support for entrepreneurial talent. In March, he was honoured with the Best Local Influencer in Agriculture Award at the Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Awards, recognising his contributions to sustainable farming in the UAE.

Cacao fruit are oversized and contain the seeds Image Credit: Supplied

Model for success

This sustainable cacao farming model is being showcased in the fifth season of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ initiative, under the theme ‘Green Tourism’. Launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, the National Agricultural Centre, and local tourism authorities, this initiative encourages community engagement in sustainable agricultural practices and promotes eco-friendly farms as tourism destinations.

During a tour of Wadi Dafta Plantation Image Credit: Supplied

The campaign aligns with the UAE’s domestic tourism strategy, introduced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create an integrated tourism ecosystem across the nation.

Cost-effective approach

One aspect of the UAE’s sustainable cacao farming initiative is its cost-effective approach. Unlike traditional farming methods that require expensive greenhouses or cooling systems, cacao plants at the Wadi Dafta Plantation are cultivated under shaded agricultural nets, eliminating the need for costly infrastructure. Fujairah’s clay-rich soil and humid climate offer the perfect conditions for cacao cultivation. Cacao seedlings grow quickly, maturing and becoming ready for sale within just two to three months, showcasing the project’s efficiency and sustainability.

Through years of accumulated knowledge, the caretakers of the cacao farm have identified seed planting as the most effective cultivation method. This approach allows the cacao trees to gradually acclimate to their environment, taking three years to mature and begin producing cacao pods.