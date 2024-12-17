Abu Dhabi: The Scimitar-horned Oryx has returned to the wild in the Republic of Chad, thanks to The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)’s efforts.

The Scimitar-horned Oryx has been reclassified as “Endangered” on the conservation status scale of the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, after previously being listed as “Extinct in the Wild”.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi announced that it received a Certificate of Appreciation from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) for its efforts in improving the conservation status of the Scimitar-horned Oryx on the IUCN Red List. This marks the first such development in in more than 20 years.

Over the years, the EAD has sought to enhance the health and sustainability of Arabian Oryx populations in natural reserves in Chad, providing an ideal environment to ensure their long-term survival.

The programme is inspired by the UAE’s environmental conservation legacy, rooted in the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the UAE. The reclassification of the Scimitar-horned Oryx is a testament to the positive impact of the world’s most ambitious mammal reintroduction programme. This initiative was launched under the guidance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of EAD.

Since the launch of the mammal reintroduction programme in 2014, the initiative has aimed to establish a healthy, self-sustaining population of Scimitar-horned Oryx in the protected area of Ouadi Rimé-Ouadi Achim Reserve in Chad.

Between 2016 and 2023, EAD reintroduced 285 Scimitar-horned Oryx into the wild in Chad. The population has since grown to over 600 individuals, surpassing the programme’s initial target of 500. Despite the improvement in the species’ conservation status, ongoing efforts are still required to ensure its long-term survival in the wild.

The Scimitar-horned Oryx is an important species in its ecosystem, contributing to the preservation of desert wildlife, plants and habitat. Its reintroduction and habitat protection have indirectly benefited other species, including gazelles, predators, bustards, and vultures.

To support conservation efforts, EAD has established a state-of-the-art breeding facility for endangered species at the Delaika Wildlife Conservation Centre in Abu Dhabi. Over the years, the agency has also developed and managed a genetically diverse “global herd” of Scimitar-horned Oryx, which serves as the foundation for programnmes in Chad.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “Species reintroduction is a long-term endeavour requiring sustained commitment, specialised expertise, active collaboration and significant funding. All these elements were integral to the Scimitar-horned Oryx reintroduction programme, and its remarkable success is a source of great pride for us.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri "Leading this extraordinary initiative in collaboration with partners such as the Ministry of Environment, Fisheries, and Sustainable Development, Sahara Conservation Fund, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, Zoological Society of London, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, Saint Louis Zoo, Fossil Rim Wildlife Centre, and the Crown Prince’s Court has been an honour.”

She said, “This initiative has rekindled hope for species reintroduction globally and garnered international attention. Downgrading the threat level of the Scimitar-horned Oryx on the Red List is a significant milestone in our conservation efforts, paving the way for the long-term survival of other endangered species, such as the Addax and the Dama Gazelle. Research shows that the overall survival rate of the species in the wild exceeds 85 per cent.”