Sharjah: Nine out of 83 passengers of Asian and Arab nationalities died when a workers' bus overturned in Khorfakkan on Sunday evening due to brake failure, Sharjah Police said on Monday.

Sharjah Police's specialised teams, in coordination with relevant authorities, quickly reached the scene, rescuing 73 passengers, administering first aid to the injured, and transporting them to hospitals for medical care.

Brigadier Dr Ali Al Kay Al Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, reported that the Sharjah Police operations room received a report on Sunday evening about a bus carrying workers that overturned at Wadi Wishi roundabout, at the entrance of Khor Fakkan. All relevant police, civil defense, and national ambulance teams quickly responded to the scene, confirming fatalities and injuries.

He indicated that immediately, a state of readiness was raised, and all relevant agencies began taking immediate measures to rescue the injured and provide them with the necessary first aid due to the various injuries they sustained, which ranged from severe to moderate and minor. They were also transferred to hospitals to receive comprehensive healthcare.

What happened?

Brig Al Kay explained that preliminary investigations indicate that a brake failure in the bus was the main cause of the accident, which led to the driver losing control and the bus overturning at the right exit of the entrance to the city of Khorfakkan.