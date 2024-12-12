Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has impounded 44 delivery motorcycles for being unfit for use or having expired insurance and registration. Additionally, 33 delivery electric bikes were seized for lacking the required permits from relevant authorities to operate on the road.

The inspections were conducted in high-activity areas for delivery motorcycles, including Hessa Street, Za’abeel Street, Jumeirah Street, Downtown, Mirdif, and Motor City.

Saeed Al Ramsi, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring at RTA’s Licensing Agency, stated: “The campaigns involved over 11,000 inspections of delivery drivers, vehicles, and facilities. As a result, 44 motorcycles were impounded for being unfit for use or having expired insurance and registration. Additionally, 33 electric bikes were seized for lacking the required permits from relevant authorities to operate on the road.”

He added: “The campaigns also resulted in issuing over 1,200 fines for violation by delivery drivers and motorcycles, as it outlined in the Delivery Services Quality Violations List. Common infractions included failing to comply with public safety requirements, such as wearing protective gear [helmets, gloves, reflective vests, and elbow and knee guards], operating delivery motorcycles without professional training certification, reckless or dangerous driving, and using motorcycles that do not meet approved technical standards.