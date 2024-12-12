Manila: Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta made a dramatic return to the ring, dispatching Thailand’s Sanchai Yotboon in just 58 seconds in Mandaue City.

Unleashing a barrage of uppercuts, Araneta floored his opponent three times, forcing the referee to end the fight.

Back from a wrist injury, the 29-year-old Araneta solidified his International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight No. 1 contender status, improving his record to 25-2 with 20 KOs.

The event also saw wins for Ramil Roda and Alexander Fredriksson in thrilling undercards.

First-round knockout

Araneta delivered a dominant performance, securing a first-round technical knockout (TKO) against Yotboon in the main event of "Kumbati 18" on Wednesday night, December 11.

The bout took place at the IPI compound in Mandaue City, central Philippines.

Returning to the ring after being sidelined by a wrist injury since February, Araneta wasted no time proving he was in peak form.

He overwhelmed Yotboon with a relentless attack, landing a series of devastating punches that led to three knockdowns within the first minute of the fight.

Fight halted

The contest was halted at the 58-second mark by veteran referee Tony Pesons after the third knockdown, sparing Yotboon from further punishment.

Araneta’s aggressive approach was highlighted by his signature uppercuts, which accounted for each of Yotboon’s knockdowns.

With the emphatic win, Araneta improved his professional record to 25-2, including 20 knockouts, and reinforced his status as the No. 1 contender in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight division.

He also holds rankings of No. 6 in the World Boxing Association (WBA) and No. 8 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

For Yotboon, the loss ended a two-fight winning streak, leaving him with a record of 16-9 (10 knockouts).

On February, Araneta knocked out Arvin Magramo, becoming the No. 1 contender in the 108-lbs division.

Undercard Highlights

Ramil Roda:

Araneta’s stablemate Ramil Roda captured the Philippines Boxing Federation (PBF) super flyweight title with a fourth-round stoppage of Ian Donaire. Roda’s relentless pressure forced Donaire to retire on his stool after four rounds. The victory improved Roda’s record to 7-1-2 (4 knockouts), while Donaire dropped to 6-4.

Alexander Fredriksson:

Swedish-Filipino prospect Alexander Fredriksson impressed in his professional debut, earning a first-round TKO against Jubmark Pan in a lightweight bout.