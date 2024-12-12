Dubai: Winning has become second nature for the UAE cricket team, and coach Lalchand Rajput is determined to keep that habit alive as the ILT20 Gulf Cricket Championship begins on Friday. After a flawless performance in Doha, the hosts are eager to extend their unbeaten run, with the opening match against Bahrain setting the stage for another victorious chapter.
The tournament kicks off at ICC Academy Oval 1, where the UAE face Bahrain in the opener, followed by Saudi Arabia against Kuwait in the second match. For Rajput, this is an opportunity to build on the team’s recent success in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B in Doha, where the UAE secured a spot in the next round of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka.
‘Winning brings confidence’
“We won all six games in the World Cup Qualifier Group B round in Qatar and will advance to the next round, which will be in August or September next year. It was a pleasing effort ahead of the ILT20 Gulf Cup, which is also important for us because we want to carry the winning momentum forward,” former India opener Rajput told Gulf News.
“Winning brings plenty of confidence to players, so my motto is to win consistently. To achieve that, we have to perform consistently. Our aim is to win the ILT20 Gulf Cricket Championship.”
Room for improvement
Malaysia and Kuwait topped the Asia sub-regional Qualifier A, while UAE and Qatar advanced from Qualifier B. The four teams will join Nepal and Oman in the regional final.
Before the next qualifiers, UAE players will compete in Season 3 of the DP World ILT20 League, facing international players in a more challenging environment. Rajput praised young talents like Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ali Naseer, and leg-spinner Muhammad Zuhaib Zubair but emphasised the need for more contributions from skipper Muhammad Waseem.
“He is our best batter and should dominate these attacks,” Rajput said. “These youngsters will play against international players, which will boost their confidence and help them learn about preparation, work ethics, and handling big games.”
Challenges in longer format
While excelling in T20 cricket, the UAE have struggled in the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, where they sit at the bottom of the eight-team table with just four points from two wins. Rajput attributed this to limited exposure to the longer formats.
“The 50-over format is an area we really need to focus on. Most players are accustomed to T10 or T20, so their mindset, game, and fitness are geared towards shorter formats. This leads to struggles in the latter stages of 50-over innings. After the ILT20, we plan to address this issue.”
The UAE risk losing their One-Day International status if their performance doesn’t improve. However, Rajput remains optimistic.
“I would definitely say it is concerning, but nothing is impossible. With the right attitude, we can come back strongly. We still have over 20 matches left, and if we can win 15, we still have a chance to qualify. I’m confident we will maintain our one-day status,” he concluded.
Tournament participants and squad
The Emirates Cricket Board announced the UAE team for the Gulf Cricket Championship, led by prolific opener Muhammad Waseem. The tournament features Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and defending champions Oman, along with the hosts UAE.
UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Ali Naseer, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Haider Shah, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zuhaib Zubair, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, Rahul Chopra, Simranjeet Singh, and Tanish Suri.