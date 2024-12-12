‘Winning brings confidence’

“We won all six games in the World Cup Qualifier Group B round in Qatar and will advance to the next round, which will be in August or September next year. It was a pleasing effort ahead of the ILT20 Gulf Cup, which is also important for us because we want to carry the winning momentum forward,” former India opener Rajput told Gulf News.

“Winning brings plenty of confidence to players, so my motto is to win consistently. To achieve that, we have to perform consistently. Our aim is to win the ILT20 Gulf Cricket Championship.”

UAE had a flawless campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B in Doha Image Credit: Supplied

Room for improvement

Malaysia and Kuwait topped the Asia sub-regional Qualifier A, while UAE and Qatar advanced from Qualifier B. The four teams will join Nepal and Oman in the regional final.

Before the next qualifiers, UAE players will compete in Season 3 of the DP World ILT20 League, facing international players in a more challenging environment. Rajput praised young talents like Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ali Naseer, and leg-spinner Muhammad Zuhaib Zubair but emphasised the need for more contributions from skipper Muhammad Waseem.

“He is our best batter and should dominate these attacks,” Rajput said. “These youngsters will play against international players, which will boost their confidence and help them learn about preparation, work ethics, and handling big games.”

Challenges in longer format

While excelling in T20 cricket, the UAE have struggled in the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, where they sit at the bottom of the eight-team table with just four points from two wins. Rajput attributed this to limited exposure to the longer formats.

“The 50-over format is an area we really need to focus on. Most players are accustomed to T10 or T20, so their mindset, game, and fitness are geared towards shorter formats. This leads to struggles in the latter stages of 50-over innings. After the ILT20, we plan to address this issue.”

The UAE risk losing their One-Day International status if their performance doesn’t improve. However, Rajput remains optimistic.

“I would definitely say it is concerning, but nothing is impossible. With the right attitude, we can come back strongly. We still have over 20 matches left, and if we can win 15, we still have a chance to qualify. I’m confident we will maintain our one-day status,” he concluded.

Tournament participants and squad

The Emirates Cricket Board announced the UAE team for the Gulf Cricket Championship, led by prolific opener Muhammad Waseem. The tournament features Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and defending champions Oman, along with the hosts UAE.