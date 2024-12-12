NEW DELHI: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met on Thursday with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, at the start of the UAE’s top diplomat's official visit to New Delhi to participate in the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting, and the Fourth UAE-India Strategic Dialogue.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to the Indian Prime Minister the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their best wishes for India's continued prosperity and progress. Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the greetings, expressing his best wishes for the UAE's continued growth and success.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed pride in the strong, growing historical relations between the UAE and India.

Over more than 50 years, the two nations have established a unique model of privileged relations built on a solid foundation of trust, mutual respect, and shared interests, Sheikh Abdullah said. "This partnership has evolved into a comprehensive collaboration that contributes to sustainable development and prosperity for both nations' peoples."

He highlighted the importance of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the Fourth UAE-India Strategic Dialogue, stressing on the two countries' commitment to further strengthening their strategic partnership and supporting their developmental priorities.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his delight at visiting India and conveyed his best wishes for the Indian people's continued progress and prosperity.

The discussions included a range of topics related to the long-standing friendship ties and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and India.