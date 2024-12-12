Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of cadets from Zayed Military University in Abu Dhabi.

The event was held in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The ceremony was also attended by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and other Sheikhs.

The ceremony, held at the University’s campus, was also attended by Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; along with several senior leaders and officers of the Armed Forces and Ministry of Defence.

Major General Michael Simon John, President of Zayed Military University, delivered a speech in which he highlighted that the university aims to equip its graduates with the knowledge and skills necessary to serve national security and safeguard its achievements.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mohamed presented certificates and awards to outstanding graduates in both academic and military performance.