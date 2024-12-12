Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, on Thursday issued Decree No. 71 of 2024, and Decree No. 72 of 2024 promoting 96 members of the judiciary at Dubai Courts and the Public Prosecution.
According to Decree No. 72, 24 judges were promoted to the rank of Senior Cassation Judge, 16 to Cassation Judge, 18 to Appeal Judge, and four to the sixth grade of Primary Court Judge. Additionally, 10 Public Prosecution members were promoted to the rank of Senior Advocate General, 22 to Advocate General, and 2 to Chief Prosecutor.