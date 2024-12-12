Hamad Rashid Al Tunaiji, director of Al Dhaid City Municipality, said the move aims to reduce the misuse of parking spaces and enhance the aesthetic appearance of the city.

He added that a joint task force from Sharjah City Municipality and Al Dhaid City Municipality will coordinate in implementing all the requirements and stages of subjecting public parking to fees. The plan follows a study of the targeted sites, obtaining the necessary permits, and informing the public.

Al Tunaiji said that starting from the beginning of next year, the public parking system will be paid from 8am till 10pm, and it will be free on Fridays. The details will be posted on information signs in the parking spaces. However in parking zones marked by blue informational signs, parking will be paid on all days.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, director-general of Sharjah City Municipality, said the municipality provided the necessary support to Al Dhaid City Municipality to conduct a survey of various areas of the city, with the aim of preparing and subjecting public parking spaces to fees, in line with the urban, commercial, and tourism growth.

He explained that 1,900 parking spaces in various areas of the city of Al Dhaid have been marked for fees after conducting a survey of all areas in cooperation between Sharjah City Municipality and the Al Dhaid City Municipality. Seven large signs were installed to indicate the area’s subjection to fees and service times, 161 small signs were installed in various areas, and 19 devices for payment using coins were provided.