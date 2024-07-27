Abu Dhabi: New paid parking areas have been activitated in the Khalifa Commerical and Etihad Plaza areas with in line with the Abu Dhabi Mobility initiative.

Sector SE48 is located at the headquarters of Etihad Airways on Al Mireef Street and includes 694 parking spaces, including 3 designated for people of determination.

Sector SE45 is situated at Etihad Plaza between Al Mireef Street and Al Ibtisamah Street, containing 1,283 parking spaces, with 17 designated for people of determination.

Sector SW2 is located between Al Marmouq Street to the west and Al Qalayid Street to the east, bounded by Theyab Bin Eissa Street to the north and Al Murahibeen Street to the south. It includes 523 parking spaces, with 17 designated for people of determination.

Development work

The announcement follows the completion of infrastructure work, which involved painting sidewalks and installing signage. These measures are part of Abu Dhabi’s transport development strategy to regulate public parking use and improve traffic flow. The plan includes finalising the organisation and management of parking spaces and implementing long-term solutions in this area. This will help achieve optimal use of public parking, reduce illegal parking, enhance city safety and security, and maintain the streets’ visual appeal.

