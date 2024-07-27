Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasized that glory belongs to those who seek it, and the top spots are reserved for those who are not satisfied with anything less.

In an inspiring video message shared on his X platform, Sheikh Mohammed stated, "We are a people that only accept first place."

“We learned from Zayed and Rashid that glory is for those who seek it, and the top spots are for those who accept no substitutes.”

“We are proud to be a young country driven by youthful ideas, and proud of our youth managing everything from space exploration to nuclear plant operations, fueling sustainable economic development.”

