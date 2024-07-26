Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has stressed that everyone is responsible and can contribute to enhancing the value of our countries.
In the latest in a series of summer messages, many starting with 'life has taught me' Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Money has no value if we don't use it to make others happy and serve humanity. Time is worthless if we do not invest it in meaningful work.”
Sheikh Mohammed added that the real value of our lives is measured by the legacies we create—those that last and uplift those around us.
“The value we assign to anything, including our homeland, grows with our actions and sacrifices.”
“We all share this responsibility. Each of us has the power to elevate our countries’ value through our contributions,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.