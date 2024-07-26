Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has stressed that everyone is responsible and can contribute to enhancing the value of our countries.

In the latest in a series of summer messages, many starting with 'life has taught me' Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Money has no value if we don't use it to make others happy and serve humanity. Time is worthless if we do not invest it in meaningful work.”