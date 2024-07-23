Sheikh Hamdan stated that this performance reflects the success of Dubai’s strategy in achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a leading global economic and commercial hub.

“In the first quarter of 2024, Dubai's economy grew by 3.2 per cent, increasing the emirate's GDP to Dh115 billion. This performance underscores the success of Dubai's strategy to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We remain committed to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of our economy and position Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies,” Sheikh Hamdan said.