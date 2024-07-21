During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts within society to advance the comprehensive development of the UAE and consolidate its leadership position in diverse fields. He underscored the crucial role of enhancing the partnership between the public and private sectors to achieve shared objectives, thereby ensuring a prosperous future for generations to come.

He said that Dubai is rapidly progressing toward realising the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which include strengthening the emirate’s position among the top three global economic cities and enhancing the competitiveness of its business sector. By investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure, Dubai aims to maintain its status as the preferred destination for tourism, investment, and business, Sheikh Mohammed said.

He said: “Our goal is to consolidate Dubai’s position as a unique model of economic prosperity and innovation, a leading destination for investment and a key player in the digital economy. Dubai’s ambitious vision is built on a strong partnership between the public and private sectors to realise its goals for a prosperous future while advancing sustainable development and innovation across all sectors. We are committed to empowering the private sector by fostering an attractive business environment and supporting innovative projects, with the aim of positioning Dubai as a global leader in technology and innovation.”

Sheikh Mohammed engaged in a lively discussion with the attendees, exploring key topics related to Dubai’s comprehensive and sustainable development journey. The conversation centred on the crucial role of collaboration between government and private sectors in realising the ambitious visions of both the UAE and Dubai.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, and a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

On the sidelines of the weekly Majlis, Sheikh Mohammed and others attended a lecture by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

The lecture, titled ‘The UAE and Artificial Intelligence: A Journey Towards the Centenary’ explored the evolution of technology and its impact on humanity, tracing the origins of artificial intelligence to the mid-twentieth century and its subsequent advancements that have made it a transformative force in all vital sectors of the modern world.

During the lecture, Al Olama also discussed the UAE’s and Dubai’s proactive approach in adopting rapid action plans to keep up with the significant advancements in technology and artificial intelligence. He also discussed the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the UAE as a global leader in AI by 2031.