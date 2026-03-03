GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President, Canada PM discuss regional escalation

PM Mark Carney voices solidarity, urges return to diplomacy

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President, Canada PM discuss regional escalation

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, during which they discussed the serious escalation unfolding in the region and its implications for regional security and stability.

During the call, the Canadian Prime Minister reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with the UAE following the blatant Iranian attacks on its territory and on a number of other countries in the region. He expressed Canada’s condemnation of the attacks, noting that they constitute a flagrant violation of state sovereignty and the principles of international law and undermine regional and international security and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Canadian Prime Minister for Canada’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed also underscored the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions and a return to serious dialogue and diplomatic solutions to overcome the current crisis and preserve regional security and stability.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Hamdan held a telephone call with Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said.

UAE, Oman defence chiefs discuss Gulf security

1h ago2m read
A man looks at the damage inside the Gandi Hospital, which was hit March 1, when a projectile struck a state TV communications tower and nearby buildings across the street, during the ongoing joint US-Israeli military campaign on the capital Tehran on March 2, 2026.

Catastrophic miscalculation: How Iran widened own war

5m read
Oil shipping, insurance costs rise on Hormuz tensions

Oil shipping, insurance costs rise on Hormuz tensions

4m read
Leaders denounce attacks on civilians and reaffirm right to self-defense.

UAE, US and Arab states condemn Iranian missile attacks

1m read